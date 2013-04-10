Medical store staff gets clean chit,but struggles to get life back on track

It has been more than nine months since he was released on bail from Lucknow jail,but Vijay Dubey  who was arrested by Lucknow police for the murder of chief medical officer Vinod Arya in 2010  has not been able to gather courage to get his due salary from the owner of a medical store in old city where he worked as a computer operator before his arrest.

Dubey,29,was discharged by a court of special judge in Lucknow on Monday,after the CBI  which had taken over the probe from Lucknow police after a Allahabad High Court order  gave him clean chit.

 I have not gone to my employer. I do not have courage to face the people there and seek my dues or re-employment. I will search for a job somewhere else. I do not know if anybody will provide me one after all this, says Dubey,sitting with his parents at his house in Vikas Nagar. He says he is relieved that the court discharged him but uncertain about his future.

Dubey says he was picked up by the police on the evening of December 11,2010 ,when he was returning home after work. He was picked up by a police team near his house and carried to Gudamba police station where he was beaten up by the police. His parents kept looking for him from one police station to other till he was produced in court on December 13,he says.

Dubey says his only connection with the case was that he had developed friendship with Ajay Kumar Mishra,who was also arrested for Aryas murder. He met Mishra in the police lock-up. The police claimed to have found a countrymade firearm from Dubey.

Police had also arrested Amit Dixit alias Annu,his brother Sumit Dixit alias Anshu and Abhay Singh,who is now Samajwadi Party MLA,for the murder. The police said they had planned Aryas murder behind bars and had assigned the task to contract killer Sudhakar Pandey who took the help of Mishra and Dubey to execute the crime. The police did not specify the motive behind the murder. They claimed Dubey and Sudhakar came on a motorcycle and fired at Dr Arya while Mishra provided cover.

After Dr B P Singhs murder in identical fashion,the STF arrested Anand Prakash Tiwari,Vinod Sharma and R K Verma and said murder was executed by them on the direction of Dr Sachan,who,too,was arrested and later found dead in jail. Later,Lucknow police moved court,seeking the release of Annu Dixit,Sumit Dixit and Ajay Mishra,saying there was no evidence against them. Abhay Singh was already out on bail. The police,however,filed the chargesheet naming Dubey,along with Anand Prakash Tiwari,Vinod Sharma and R K Verma.

Dubey says he had developed a friendship with Mishra who used to work as a conductor in a city bus and had asked him to apply for the same post. There was no evidence against me. Just after my arrest,police came to my house and claimed to have recovered a pistol, he says.

 We have been running from court to jail for last two years and now we have no one to hold guilty for our ordeal, says his father Raghunath Prasad Dubey (70),who worked as a driver for the director of Fisheries department. He says although his family is financially disturbed,he would like to go to court so that those who falsely implicated his son are punishment.

Dubeys mother Urmila says the family was planning to get Dubey and her elder daughters married,but all plans went awry after the arrest. She says she is relieved Dubey has finally been discharged and now the family can think about their future.

