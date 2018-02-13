McCann to brand Uttar Pradesh as tourism hub

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: February 13, 2018 4:20 am
By roping in the India wing of global marketing firm McCann, the Adityanath government is preparing to project Uttar Pradesh as a tourism hub with the tagline “UP nahi dekha to India nahi dekha”. Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi told the Assembly on Monday that the government will also come out with a new tourism policy within three days. CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi is the CEO of the agency’s India chapter.
Joshi was replying to a question by Congress’s Aradhna Mishra about the government’s plan to promote tourism in UP. Minister Joshi said the government was also focusing on promoting eco-tourism, for which MoUs have been signed between the forest and tourist departments.
