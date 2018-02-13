McCann to brand Uttar Pradesh as tourism hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

By roping in the India wing of global marketing firm McCann, the Adityanath government is preparing to project Uttar Pradesh as a tourism hub with the tagline “UP nahi dekha to India nahi dekha”. Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi told the Assembly on Monday that the government will also come out with a new tourism policy within three days. CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi is the CEO of the agency’s India chapter.

Joshi was replying to a question by Congress’s Aradhna Mishra about the government’s plan to promote tourism in UP. Minister Joshi said the government was also focusing on promoting eco-tourism, for which MoUs have been signed between the forest and tourist departments.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App