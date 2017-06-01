Mayawati’s visit being probed: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Renuka Puri Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Renuka Puri

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that a probe was being conducted into reasons for the escalation of violence in Saharanpur and nobody will be spared regardless of which party he or she belongs to.

Speaking to media persons after holding a review meeting with officials of the district, Maurya said that BSP chief Mayawati’s visit to Saharanpur and the spurt in violence there were a cause for “serious concern” and were being “probed”.

“The criminals and their mentors will not be spared at any cost in the Yogi Adityanath government,” he said when asked why Bhim Army chief Chadrashkehar has not yet been arrested. The deputy CM added that Mayawati not visiting Rampur (where a Dalit girl’s alleged molestation was filmed and the clip went viral) during her trip shows her “dual face and political character”.

He said that normally, a new government in any part of the country is given six months’ time to perform, but in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition which comprises of SP, BSP and Congress have started raising accusatory fingers at the Yogi government within two months. “This is a disrespect to the clear mandate given by the people of the state to BJP,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App