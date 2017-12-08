Mayawati expels son of BSP’s Muslim face for ‘usurping’ shop of Dalit

BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File) BSP Chief Mayawati (Express/File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled Salman Khan, the son of the party’s Muslim face Munquad Ali, from the party for allegedly forcefully taking over and vandalising a shop of a Dalit in Meerut.

While Khan’s wife Naveed Chaudhary was elected chairperson of Kithaur Nagar Panchayat on a BSP ticket in the recently concluded urban local body polls, Munquad Ali is the lone MP from BSP.

Mayawati said action was taken against Khan because he took the law into his hands. She claimed that in the past as well, similar action had been taken whenever any party worker had taken law into their hands.

The BSP chief said that if Munquad Ali felt bad because of the action taken against his son, he was free to either stay or quit the party. The party will continue to give regard to Munquad Ali if he accepts her decision in the interest of the party, she added.

A second-time Rajya Sabha member and the BSP zonal in charge for Lucknow, Varanasi and Mirzapur, Ali said baseless allegations have been levelled against his son by his opponents. “I accept the party’s decision. I will continue working for BSP and execute the responsibilities that Behanji will assign me,” he added.

Mayawati, meanwhile, asked the BJP and Congress to desist from politics over the Ayodhya issue and leave the matter concerning the hearing of the case to the SC.

