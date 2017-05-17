Mathura: Wanted criminal killed in retaliatory fire, says Haryana cops

The Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed that a wanted criminal was killed while another suffered an injury in retaliatory fire in Barsana police station area of Mathura district. Two others, each carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on their heads, managed to give them the slip, they said.

A police team from Palwal district in Haryana had come to Mathura following a tip-off. Sulochana Gajraj, superintendent of police, Palwal, told The Indian Express over phone, “The police team had gone to Mathura on receiving information that the gang had purchased a new Honda City car there. On spotting them, the team tried to arrest them, but they opened fire. Sudhir was killed in retaliatory fire while Kushi Ram was injured. Sudhir had 13 criminal cases lodged against him in Haryana. They are checking the antecedents of Kushi Ram.” ‘ Jaga and Hemu, who managed to escape, too have criminal cases against them, added Gajraj. Kushi Ram, a resident of Kosi Kala area in Mathura, suffered a gunshot injury on his left leg, for which he had been admitted in the district hospital. DIG Range (Agra) Mutha Ashok Jain said the Haryana Police had informed their Mathura counterparts after the “encounter” took place.

Alok Dubey, circle officer of Govardhan area, said, “While searching for the wanted criminals, the Haryana Police claimed that they spotted the accused near a crossing at around 10.30 am. When they tried to lay hands on the criminals, the latter fired at the police team. The police too retaliated, but the gangsters escaped in a Honda City car. The team then chased them.”

The CO further said, “The team spotted the same car parked in Nangao area. When they approached it, they found one of the criminals lying dead inside, while another was hiding under the car with an injury in his left leg. They later contacted the local police.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now