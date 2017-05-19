Mathura traders’ killing: UP jewellers observe day-long strike

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Jewellers across Uttar Pradesh today observed a day-long strike to protest against the recent killing of two traders in Mathura. Office bearers of Lucknow Sarrafa Association submitted a memorandum to state minister Shrikant Sharma, demanding adequate security for jewellers in Uttar Pradesh.

On May 15, two traders were killed and two others injured during a robbery at jewellery shops at Koyalawali Gali in

Mathura.

Meanwhile, in Bareilly, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Aditya Mishra said those who killed the

jewellers in Mathura, would be nabbed soon. “Local police and the STF are on the job. Regular patrolling of jewellery markets will be ensured and Dial 100 service will be bolstered,” he said.

Vinod Maheshwari, the general secretary of Lucknow Sarrafa Association said, “Jewellers are virtually sitting ducks for criminals. The incident in Mathura is very sad and two of our brothers were killed. Crime needs to be controlled in the state.”

Informing that nearly 7,000 jewellery shops in Lucknow remained closed as a mark of protest, he said, “Office bearers of the association protested at Lucknow’s Gandhi Pratima and handed over the memorandum to Sharma.”

Six armed men, who had come on motorbikes, had barged into the jewellery shops in the market in Mathura and opened

fire, killing two persons, Vikas and Megh. Two others were injured in the incident, the police had said.

Four police officials were suspended following the incident.

