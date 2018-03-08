Mathura: Private medical college accused of leaving needle in boy’s head

Doctors of a Mathura private medical college allegedly left a needle in the head of a six-year-old boy after treatment last month. An inquiry is on and the chief medical officer (CMO) has sought a report. The matter came to light after the boy started complaining of severe headache soon after treatment and his father reportedly found a sharp object between the stitches on his head.

“On Monday, Dauji Dayal said that doctors at K D Medical College left a needle in his son Banshi’s head after he was administered stitches. The boy had fell from stairs at his home. He required around 13 stitches,” said Chhata police station house officer (SHO), Pramod Pawar. “I took the child to the concerned college where doctors sought permission to open the bandage to check if the allegations were genuine. However, I did not allow it and instead sent the boy to CMO for proper medical examination. Now, the CMO is investigating and based on his report, we will initiate legal action,” the SHO said.

When contacted for comments, CMO Dr Rajiv Gupta said that he had formed a committee of doctors at the district hospital for a detailed investigation. “He (Dayal) has given me a complaint in writing alleging that there is a sharp object in his son’s head left by the doctors at the private hospital. I have sent the boy to the district hospital where surgeons will conduct the investigation and will submit a report. Further action would be taken accordingly,” the CMO said.

Meanwhile, Administrative Officer of KD Medical College, Amit Sharma claimed that the father had come to them alleging that there was a sharp object (in the wound), but they were not allowed to investigate it.

“The child had first come to us last month after which we dressed the wound and asked the father to bring him after a week. However, he did not come to us and took the child somewhere else. On February 2, he came with these allegations. During this period, the child had been taken somewhere else for dressing thrice. If there was any sharp object in the head then why didn’t they see it during the first dressing,” said Sharma.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App