Mathura murders: Jewellers’ protest, to keep shops closed today

After the murder of two jewellers inside a jewellery shop in Mathura on Monday, the state Jewellers’ Association on Thursday called on its members to keep their shops shut on Friday in protest.

Vikas Goel and his friend Megh Agarwal, both jewellers, were shot dead while Goel’s brother Mayank and two employees — Ashok Sahu and Mohammad Ali were injured critically. UP Jewellers’ Association general secretary, Ravindra Nath Rastogi said, “Members of the association would stage sit-in dharnas in districts and later hand over memorandum to local BJP office demanding arrest of the assailants.”

Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma and DGP Sulkhan Singh had visited Mathura on Wednesday. Singh claimed that the police had gotten vital leads in the case and that they are hopeful of solving the case soon.

He, however, said no specific time is given to arrest the accused. Mathura police claimed to have got the leads with the help of CCTV footages of the incident.

Four policemen including SHO of the City Kotwali police station Surendra Pal Singh and the local outpost in-charge have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. DIG, Agra Range, Mutha Ashok Jain said that besides four cops, a recommendation has also been sent to state government for suspension of Circle Officer, City area, Jagdish Singh. He added that family of the jeweller has yet to give the list of ornaments and valuables looted in the crime.

