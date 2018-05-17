Mathura: Former BJP corporator shot dead

All four accused are absconding (Representational Image) All four accused are absconding (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old former BJP corporator was shot dead at his office in Mathura district Tuesday. One Umesh Sharma, his brother-in-law, Ram Prakash Sharma, and two other unidentified people have been booked for killing Roop Kishor Sharma. All four accused are absconding. Ram Prakash and Umesh were earlier accused of attempting to murder Roop Kishor’s brother, Jeevan Sharma, 18 months ago.

According to the FIR, around 10 pm on Tuesday, the former BJP corporator, who ran a travel and insurance agency, was sitting at his office and having drinks with Umesh. The FIR added that soon Umesh’s brother-in-law Ram Prakash and two others reached the office and with their help, Umesh shot Roop Kishor, who died on the spot,’’ said Mathura Sadar circle officer Rakesh. He said the assailants fled after killing him.

Mathura SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said Jeevan told the police his brother had some property and business disputes with the accused. Rakesh said there was some enmity over Roop Kishor’s reported extra-marital affairs as well.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App