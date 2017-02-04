Married woman burnt to death in Mathura

A 27-year-old married woman died under mysterious circumstances at her marital home in Aring village in Mathura, police said Saturday.

According to police, Babli was burnt to death under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night. The family members rushed to the victim after hearing her cries, and took her to the hospital. The woman died on the way to hospital, police said.

“According to the neighbours, the victim and her husband had frequent fights and it could be the reason behind the incident,” a senior police official said. The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding that further investigation was on.