Manzil Saini takes charge as Lucknow SSP, lists women safety top priority

TAKING CHARGE as the first woman SSP of Lucknow, IPS officer Manzil Saini said Wednesday that her priorities will be to increase the credibility of police by making them sensitive towards the public and work for the security and safety of women in the state capital.

A 2005 batch IPS officer, Saini said she will not just strengthen traditional policing but also work to develop innovative ways involving new technologies to handle the law and order situation.

Saini was last posted in Etawah before her appointment in Lucknow was announced Tuesday morning by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter.

Talking to mediapersons here, Saini said her current position is going to be challenging because Lucknow is the biggest among all the 10 districts she had been posted in as police chief. “Since Lucknow is the state capital, it becomes a moral responsibility that crime is in control and police is seen with the public,” she added.

Asked if there is any political interference in the working of police here, she said, “No, there isn’t any political interference. You know that I have come from Etawah.”

Saini said safety of woman and sensitising the lower-level police personnel towards the public will be her first priorities. “Senior officers will visit the police stations and sensitise the lower-level officials about the modern environment so that they deal with people in a better way. The police should be seen as doing a service and not as enjoying its legal rights,” she said.

Talking about security preparations for Ramzan, particularly in the Old City which has a history of communal and sectarian tension, Saini said she will have to brush up her background about Lucknow from the ASPs and senior officers who have been posted in Lucknow.

Saini has previously held the post of SSP in Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Allahabad. As an ASP in Moradabad, she was instrumental in unearthing a large kidney racket in 2008. She was the SSP of Muzaffarnagar when the three murders that triggered communal violence took place, following which she was transferred. Her abrupt transfer, along with District Magistrate Surendra Singh, was seen as one of the reasons behind the administration’s failure to control the 2013 riots.

Saini, mother of a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter, said she was inspired as a fifth grader on seeing IPS officer Kiran Bedi. “Now, girls come to me and ask for a selfie. Seeing a woman in uniform, of course, inspires other women. This brings out an enthusiasm in them,” she said.

Saini started preparing for civil services after her marriage to Jaspal Dehal, a businessman based in NCR, and cleared the exam in her first attempt.

