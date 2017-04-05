Man held in Muzaffarnagar for posing as dead cop on Facebook

A 25-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar for posing as slain sub-inspector Akhtar Ali in his Facebook profile and allegedly posting objectionable comments against state government and BJP.

In April last year, Akhtar Ali was killed in an exchange of fire during a raid conducted to arrest a wanted criminal at Dadri in Noida.

The accused, Zakir Ali ‘Tyagi’ — belonging to Meerut district — was booked under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and Information Technology Act on Sunday.

“Zakir, who is pursuing graduation, was staying at the house of a relative in Muzaffarnagar for last two years and was arrested from there,” said Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh, the complainant in the case.

“We came to know through a source that Zakir was posting objectionable comments on his Facebook wall for the last few days. We were told that he was using the photograph of slain police officer Akhtar Ali as his profile picture. We verified the details and found it to be true,” said City Kotwali SHO Preetam Pal Singh.

Police said they checked Zakir’s cellphone and found objectionable comments posted on his Facebook wall against the state government and BJP. Zakir was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody.

