Man gets death sentence for killing son, two brothers over property dispute

A 54-year-old man was awarded death sentence by a local court in Bijnor on Monday for killing his teenaged son and two younger brothers over a property dispute in 2014. The convict Irfan alias Naka, a resident of Mugulshah village in Najibabad, is lodged at Bijnor district jail since his arrest in 2014. “Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Kumar found the case rarest of the rare and gave death sentence to Irfan. Thirteen prosecution witnesses were examined. The court also considered dying statement of the victims,” said government counsel Sanjeev Verma.

The deceased include Irfan’s son Islamuddin (19) and brothers Naushad (22) and Irshad (19), who were burnt alive when they were asleep. “The killings were fallout of a property dispute. After Irfan married for the second time, his son from his first wife, Islamuddin, started demanding his share in the ancestral property. Irfan’s brothers Naushad and Irshad too supported Islamuddin, leading to a dispute with Irfan, who had been already facing three criminal cases against him. Three years before the triple murder, Irfan was released from a jail in Uttarakhand where he was lodged in a murder case,” added the government counsel.

He further said Irfan had indulged in altercation with his son several times over the issue. “On the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2014, Naushad, Irshad and Islamuddin were sleeping in a room when Irfan sprinkled kerosene around their beds and in the room and walked out after setting the beds on fire and putting a lock outside,” Verma said.

Irfan’s younger sister Soni, who was sleeping in the adjacent room, raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to their house and broke open the doors. They doused the flames and rushed the victims with serious burns to the district hospital from where doctors referred them to a hospital in Delhi. Police recorded their dying statements in the Delhi hospital where they named Irfan for the attempt to kill them. Later, Irshad died on August 9 while Naushad and Islamuddin succumbed to their burn injuries on August 18, added Verma.

Irfan’s uncle Mohammad Younus registered a case against Irfan and he was arrested after three days. He has been lodged in jail since then, said the government counsel. “Irfan’s sister Soni too had told the court that she had seen Irfan locking the room from outside after setting the room on fire,” Verma said.

