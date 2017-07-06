Man from Deoria lodged in Bangkok jail: District police seeks help from Thailand embassy for his release

Thailand Police (Representational image via Wikimedia Commons) Thailand Police (Representational image via Wikimedia Commons)

DEORIA POLICE has contacted Thailand Embassy in Delhi, seeking information about a man, from the district, who is now lodged in a Bangkok jail for the last few years. Jai Prakash Gupta alias Chunnu, a resident of Lavarshi village, had gone to Thailand in 1995 and is said to have adopted Buddhism there. He was arrested for allegedly not carrying valid documents to stay in Thailand.

“I have sent an email to Thailand Embassy in Delhi, requesting them to provide information about Gupta. So far, we have not received any reply,” said SP, Deoria, Rajeev Melhotra. The SP said that they have no information about the exact time and the charges under which Gupta was arrested.

“Before sending the email to the embassy, we had verified information about Gupta being a native of this village and also that he had been arrested in Thailand. After obtaining information from the embassy, we will send a letter to the Union Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi through the state government, seeking legal help to get Gupta released from the jail,” he added.

Secretary, Home Department in UP, Mani Prasad Mishra, however, said that he was not aware of any such move by the Deoria SP and said that it was wrong to communicate directly to a foreign embassy. “This request should have been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs through the state government,” he said.

Gupta’s elder brother Munna lives in the same village and runs a grocery shop while other members of the family, including his parents, live in Nepal where they run some business. “Ever since he went to Thailand in 1995, Jai Prakash never contacted me or other members of the family. I came to know about his arrest recently through people in the village,” Munna said.

A local, Mayaram Yadav, who had met the Deoria SP to seek help for Gupta’s release, said he spoke to village head, Mahaveer Yadav, about the matter before approaching police. “My brothers, Dayaram and Janardan, who are based in Bangkok, had first informed me that Gupta is lodged in a jail there. They were informed by one Dharmendra Singh, who too is from Deoria and works in Bangkok. Dharmendra had met Gupta in jail, where he had gone to visit an acquaintance in January this year,” Mayaram told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App