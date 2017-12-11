Man found dead in Muzaffarnagar drain, kin claim he was murdered

Jansath police station house officer Anil Kumar said Abid used to run a canteen inside a liquor shop close to Bodh Nagar market. (Representational Image) Jansath police station house officer Anil Kumar said Abid used to run a canteen inside a liquor shop close to Bodh Nagar market. (Representational Image)

The body of a 32-year-old man was recovered from a drain in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday morning. Family of the deceased, Abid, claimed he was stoned to death but police suspect it to have been an accident. The forensic report into the death is awaited.

Jansath police station house officer Anil Kumar said Abid used to run a canteen inside a liquor shop close to Bodh Nagar market. On Friday night, Abid left on a motorcycle belonging to his help Ahsan but did not reach home that night. ASP (Rural) Ajay Kumar Sahdev said, during investigation we came to know Abid consumed liquor before leaving for home.

On Saturday morning, his body was found inside the drain jus 100 meters from the shop. The motorcycle was also recovered from inside the drain, the officer added. “Later, on the basis of Abid’s brother Kamil’s complaint, an FIR against four persons, including three salespersons of the liquor shop and Ahsan was filed. So far no one has come forward as a witness to the incident,” said SHO. “Postmortem report stated death occurred due to antemortem injuries on head.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App