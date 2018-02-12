Man claims syringes left in wife during surgery

Gynaecologist professor Dr Nisha Rani Agarwal and Surgery professors Dr A K Khanna and Dr Puneet were booked under IPC section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), said station house officer Sanjeev Mishra. (Representational Image) Gynaecologist professor Dr Nisha Rani Agarwal and Surgery professors Dr A K Khanna and Dr Puneet were booked under IPC section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), said station house officer Sanjeev Mishra. (Representational Image)

Three doctors of Sir Sunderlal Hospital of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi were booked Sunday for endangering a person’s life after syringes were allegedly left behind in a woman during a procedure. The FIR is based on a complaint filed by 28-year-old Reena Dwivedi’s husband Vikas Dwivedi from Chandauli district with the Lanka police station in Varanasi.

Gynaecologist professor Dr Nisha Rani Agarwal and Surgery professors Dr A K Khanna and Dr Puneet were booked under IPC section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), said station house officer Sanjeev Mishra. No one has been arrested so far and an investigation is ongoing.

According to Vikas’s complaint, Dr Agarwal had performed a sterilisation procedure on Reena in February 2017. “A few months later, my wife complained of pain in her stomach. Dr Agarwal referred us to meet doctors of surgery department. I met Dr Puneet and Dr Khanna who, after a test, told us about a cyst in her stomach. In October last year, they operated on her and while it was successful, they also claimed to have removed two syringes left behind during a previous surgery,” said Vikas. “The previous procedure was the sterilisation.”

“But the pain returned after a few days. Doctors Puneet and Khanna advised an X-ray test, which reported that three syringes were still inside her. They unsuccessfully operated on January 29. Doctors told me that they could not remove it as it is complicated,” he said.

Vikas added that in May 2013, Dr Agarwal had helped deliver their first child at BHU. “Five months later, my wife complained of pain in her uterus. An ultrasound revealed cotton from the previous procedure. This was removed in February next year by Dr Agarwal,” said Vikas. Dr Agarwal also helped deliver their second child a few months before the sterilisation procedure, he added.

Chief Medical Superintendent, BHU, Dr O P Upadhyay said, “So far no one has filed a complaint with us in this case, which I came to know through media. I have sought a report from the Lanka police.” “Dr Agarwal said she does not remember the patient. I will ask doctors Khanna and Puneet after receiving the police report. Presently, I don’t have any information on the patient,” he added.

Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra said the couple had met him on Saturday and briefed him about the matter. “I directed police to lodge an FIR into the matter. I have also written to the Institute of Medical Sciences (also in BHU campus) requesting a full inquiry.” Varanasi Chief Medical Officer V V Singh said he has sought a report from BHU on the allegations. “So far, my wife has undergone six operations since 2013. She is still in pain,” said Vikas.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App