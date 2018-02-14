Man booked under Gangster Act released from jail in theft case, govt seeks help from dists for rearrest

“Khan completed his sentences in both theft cases in December, last year. But as he failed to deposit the fines, he remained in jail. On January 26, a NGO deposited the amount and he was released from jail,” said Allahabad Range DIG (Prisons) B R Verma. (Representational Image) “Khan completed his sentences in both theft cases in December, last year. But as he failed to deposit the fines, he remained in jail. On January 26, a NGO deposited the amount and he was released from jail,” said Allahabad Range DIG (Prisons) B R Verma. (Representational Image)

WEEKS AFTER a man, booked under the Gangster Act, was released from Naini Central Jail due to alleged negligence of the jail staff, the prisons department has sought help from district magistrates and SPs across the state to arrest the accused. Allahabad Range DIG (Prisons) B R Verma, who is probing the incident, has written to the Allahabad district magistrate, seeking a magisterial inquiry into the release of Arbaaz Khan after completing his sentence in a theft case on January 26.

“The matter came to my knowledge three days ago when I got an anonymous letter alleging that while Arbaaz Khan has been released from Naini jail on January 26 after serving sentence in two theft cases, a case under UP Gangsters Act is still pending against him. The letter also informed that Khan was not granted bail in the case, but he still was released from jail,” Verma said.

“I immediately inquired from the jail staff to verify the information. The information was found to be correct,” he added. Verma said that according to jail records, Khan was arrested by the Allahabad Government Railway Police (GRP) in two theft cases in 2016. “He was arrested on September 1, 2016… a Allahabad court sentenced him to six months in jail and imposed a fine of fine of Rs 2,000 in November 2016, in one of the cases. In the other case, Khan was sentenced to one-and-half-years in jail in January, 2017 and also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000,” he added.

Verma said that while Khan was in jail, on the recommendation of the GRP, the administration invoked Gangsters Act against him in February, 2017. The jail was duly informed about this, he added.

“Khan completed his sentences in both theft cases in December, last year. But as he failed to deposit the fines, he remained in jail. On January 26, a NGO deposited the amount and he was released from jail,” said Verma.

He added that during preliminary inquiry, it has been found that the jail staff had not mentioned the Gangsters Act case against Khan in his records as a convict. The fact the Khan has also been booked under Gangsters Act was mentioned in a separate record, the DIG said. “The jail staff only went through the records of convicts and allowed Khan’s release,” Verma said.

“I have written to all SPs and district magistrate, seeking their help in arresting Arbaaz Khan. I have also requested the Allahabad district magistrate to order a magisterial inquiry into the matter,” he added. No action has been taken against the jail staff yet.

