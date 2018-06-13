Man booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ seven-year-old daughter

While giving her statement, the minor said that her father had touched her inappropriately, police said, adding that a team will be sent to Haldwani to question the accused. (Representational Image) While giving her statement, the minor said that her father had touched her inappropriately, police said, adding that a team will be sent to Haldwani to question the accused. (Representational Image)

A 42-year-old heart specialist has been booked on charge of raping his 7-year-old daughter three months ago in Haldwani. Police acted on a June 8 complaint filed by the accused’s wife, who is also a doctor.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter when he had taken her to his home in March. Police said the doctor couple had separated three years ago and were rarely in touch. The accused occasionally went to Varanasi to meet their daughter. In March, the accused allegedly took the minor to his home in Haldwani for a few days during her school vacation. Police said the complainant had alleged that she noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour when she returned from her father’s home.

“The mother has claimed that she got her daughter to tell her about a bad touch by her husband last week and accordingly filed a complaint. We have registered a case of rape under sections of the POCSO Act,” said Sanjeev Mishra, station officer, Lanka police station.

“The child was sent for a medical examination. In their report, the doctors said they have no definite opinion on any sexual activity. But they have now sent samples for further forensic examination. The child was produced before a magistrate on Monday and her statement was recorded,” Mishra said. While giving her statement, the minor said that her father had touched her inappropriately, police said, adding that a team will be sent to Haldwani to question the accused.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App