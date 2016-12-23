Make fun of me, but answer my questions: Rahul to Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Bahraich on Thursday. PTI Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Bahraich on Thursday. PTI

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can mock him all he wants, but he must answer the questions raised by him. Rahul had, a day earlier, accused Modi of having taken money from corporate groups.

“Narendra Modi ji aap mera mazak udana chahte ho, udao… magar in sawalaon ka jawab de do. Kya in kagazon mein jo likha hai woh satya hai ki nahi? Bas yeh bata do (Narendra Modi ji, you can make fun of me, but you must answer me…is what is written in these papers true?),” he asked, brandishing alleged documents of the income tax department and claiming that they were proof of corruption on the part of the former Gujarat chief minister. He also claimed that these questions were not being asked by him, but by “crores of people of the country”.

“Kal Gujarat mein Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji se do teen sawal poochhey…bhrashtachaar ke baarey mein poochhey…sawal ka jawab nahi diya…magar jo sawal poochh raha tha uska mazak udaya (Yesterday, I asked the prime minister 2-3 questions on corruption..I didn’t get an answer. But he is making fun of the person who asked questions),” said Rahul. He further stated that he wanted to reply to Modi’s mockery in the words of famous poet Mirza Ghalib: “Har ek baat pe kehte ho ki tu kya hai…Tumhi kaho ki yeh andaaz-e-guftagu kya hai?

(At every turn you question me, ‘what are you?’ Tell me what manner of speech do you pursue?)”

The Congress leader claimed that the I-T raids at Sahara in 2013 and Birla in 2012 had exposed documents showing that crores were paid to Modi when he was Gujarat CM.

Rahul said that Congress was against corruption, but, “the step of demonetisation is not against corruption or black money, instead it is against poor people of this country,” adding that all those standing in line “are not thieves”.

While poor and honest people of the country are standing in line, no rich person was doing the same, he claimed. “They visit foreign countries like China, America with you. They do not stand in line anywhere across the country. They might be seen at the backdoors of banks to take out their money,” said Rahul, adding that “black money is not with those who stand in line. It is with those who travel with you (Modi) in planes.”

Reiterating his claim that the prime minister had divided the country into two parts, “one per cent super rich” and “99 per cent honest people”, Rahul said he failed to understand that why the PM was running behind “just 6 per cent of black money, which was in cash” and not after “94 per cent of illegal money, which has been invested in real estate, land and in accounts in foreign countries”.

Urging the PM to inform the public of how many people stashing black money had been sent to jail, the Congress leader alleged that selected 50 families had taken upto Rs 8 lakh crore loan from public sector banks, which they are not paying, but the PM cannot take it back from them. “Narendra Modi ji yeh kaam nahi kar sakte kyonki inhone Narendra Modi ko banaya hai, unki marketing ki hai (Narendra Modi ji cannot do this because these are the people who made him, marketed him),” he said, telling the crowd that while a farmer, who is not able to pay back a loan, is called a thief and his property is attached, those who have taken lakhs as loan are merely referred as “non-performing assets”.

On the after-affects of demonetisation, Rahul cited the example of a young boy named Kush from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, who he claimed died in the arms of his parents as hospitals refused to treat him because of lack of cash. He further asked the PM to tell the public as well as Kush’s parents “Kush ki hatya kyon ki… note bandi kyon ki (Why was Kush killed? Why were notes banned?)”.

‘PM was worried, didn’t let me speak in Parliament for a month’

Varanasi: Having promised Aanganwadi workers during his padyatra in UP last month that he would raise their issues in Parliament, Rahul, on seeing a group of these women at his rally on Thursday, claimed that he was not given chance to speak there because the prime minister was “afraid” of him, and assured them he would do the same in the next parliament session. “Ghabra gaye they Narendra Modi ji. Mujhe Parliament mein ek mahina bolne nahi diya. Maine aapse vaada kiya tha aapki baat uthaonga (Narendra Modiji was worried. He did not let me speak in Parliament for a month. I had assured you that I will raise your issue),” said Rahul.