Mainpuri: Police bust illegal liquor-making unit at college, 7 arrested

An illegal countrymade liquor manufacturing unit operating from a private inter-college in Mainpuri district was busted and seven persons were arrested in this connection. An inquiry into the matter was ordered on Sunday. The liquor unit was being operated from one of the buildings inside the premises of Moharshree Memorial Inter College situated at Hawaliya village in Kisni police station area, police said. The college has a strength of over 400 students and around 25 people are employed there.

Police are now conducting raids to trace college manager Sukhveer Singh and history-sheeter Vyas Muni Yadav, who is also a member of the college management. “During questioning of the arrested persons, it came to light that the illegal liquor unit was being run by Sukhveer and Vyas, who has three countrymade liquor shops in Mainpuri city,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mainpuri, Om Prakash Singh.

Police had also requested District Magistrate Yashwant Rao to cancel recognition of the college. On Saturday, the seven accused were produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody. “Acting on an information, police conducted the raids at the college on Friday evening,” Station Officer of Kisni police station Sashi Kant Singh said. Police recovered around 3,000 litres of liquor from the college and arrested the seven accused. One of them is the nephew of history-sheeter Vyas Muni, Singh added.

Circle Officer, Bhogaon, Parmanand Pandey said, “Raid was conducted after college hours. Some liquor bottles were recovered from the washroom of the college.” ASP Singh said that as per preliminary investigation, spurious liquor from college premises was supplied in Mainpuri and neighbouring districts of Etawah and Auraiya.

When contacted, District Magistrate Rao said that police have submitted a report and an inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry will be conducted by a two-member committee, which includes District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and Additional District Magistrate (Judicial). “Action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” Rao said.

