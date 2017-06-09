Luknow University students arrested for stopping Yogi Adityanath convoy

FOURTEEN PROTESTERS, including Lucknow University students, who had stopped the convoy of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday when he was going to address a function at the campus, were sent to jail on Thursday. Police produced the 14, including two girls, before a local court in Lucknow, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. Most protesters were affiliated with the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, the student wing of Samajwadi Party. They were detained on Wednesday.

“The protesters have been booked for causing obstruction to government officials performing their duty and rioting,” Hasanganj police SHO P K Jha said.

Following the incident on Wednesday, Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar had suspended six policemen for laxity. The included Sub-Inspector Virendra Yadav of Chinhat police station and five constables.

A major security lapse was witnessed when Adityanath had arrived at the Lucknow University on Wednesday. Black flags and slogans greeted him, and the protests saw the CM convoy being forced to halt on the University Road for several minutes. Police later lathicharged the protesters and took them into custody.

