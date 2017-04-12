Ludhiana: Shamli man says he’s Rakhi Sawant’s ‘friend’, gets cover by Punjab Police

Jogi with policemen in Ludhiana on Monday.

A MAN from Uttar Pradesh, claiming to be a “friend” of Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant, was given security cover by the Punjab Police on Monday when he was in Ludhiana, supposedly to meet lawyers in connection with a case against the actor. Rahul Jogi (26), from Shamli, was provided an escort pilot vehicle and four policemen. He claimed he came to Ludhiana to “help” Sawant. Sawant, who has been booked for her remarks against sage Valmiki, had applied for anticipatory bail in a Ludhiana court on Monday.

However, what has put the police in a spot are the “shoddy details” of Jogi, who even stayed at the administration-run Circuit House for hours.

In a business card that Jogi handed over to district employees at the Circuit House, he was referred to as ‘Sachiv Uttari Bharat’ (secretary, northern region) of Republican Party of India — a party based in UP.

Jogi claimed he is no longer associated with RPI. “I am Rakhi’s friend and know her family well. I came to Ludhiana to meet her lawyers,” he said. “My new political outfit, Bhartiya Jan Vikas Dal, is awaiting registration. Till then , I am a social worker who travels across the country,” he added. Asked about the “business card” where he had claimed to be a RPI leader, Jogi said: “Uss card ko chodiye aap (Forget the card I submitted).” One of Sawant’s advocates, said: “When we told him to speak to Sawant on phone in our presence, he declined. He said he would speak to her later.”

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh claimed the “orders” came from Punjab Police headquarters. “We received orders from Chandigarh headquarters to provide him an escort vehicle and security cover. I checked the orders on Tuesday only,” he claimed. A source from security branch of Ludhiana police said the authenticity of the mail received by police was being checked.

