Lucknow: Youths booked for teasing woman journalist

Unidentified car-borne youths have been booked for allegedly teasing and harassing a woman journalist in the state capital, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred last night in Aliganj area when the woman, a journalist with a leading Hindi daily, was returning home after work, they said. The accused youths travelling in a car started following her, overtook her vehicle and misbehaved with her even as she tried to video record their activities on her mobile phone, police said.

The harried journalist locked herself inside the car as the youths kept kicking her car to force her open the door, police said quoting the complaint.

“I dialled 100 for police help, but when there was no response, I informed my colleague and later police reached the spot,” the journalist said. An FIR has been registered at Aliganj police station and probe is on, police said.

“From the number plate, it has been found that the car belonged to an officer posted in Ballia. Superintendent of Police, Ballia, has been informed and his help has been sought,” a senior police officer said here.