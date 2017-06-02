Lucknow : Woman ‘raped’ at KGMU, two arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman, who had come to the Centenary Hospital of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for her husband’s treatment, was allegedly gangraped by the lift attendant and a security guard late Wednesday in a fourth floor room of the hospital building.

The couple early Thursday lodged a complaint with the police, following which, two security guards — Shiv Kumar and Santosh — were arrested. Police are looking for lift attendant Vinay Kashyap.

Residents of Hardoi district, the woman and her husband had arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday and were staying at a night shelter near KGMU. Police said the husband was scheduled to go for a check-up on Thursday.

Shiv Kumar, whom the couple knew as they used to visit the KGMU frequently, reportedly visited the woman at the shelter on Wednesday night. On the pretext of arranging food for them from the hospital, he took her to the fourth floor, said police.

Sanjay Kumar, Sub-Inspector at Chowk police station, said: “Around 10.30 pm, guard Shiv Kumar, who knew the couple, told the woman that she could get food at the fourth floor of the hospital building. When they arrived at the room, lift attendant Vinay Kashyap and guard Santosh were already present there. Shiv Kumar left the woman there and returned to the ground floor.”

“After raping her, both the accused escaped. After spending the night alone as she was scared, she came downstairs in the morning and informed her husband. The couple later came to the Chowk police station and got a case registered around 7.30 am,” he added.

The woman has undergone medical examination, and the report is awaited. KGMU Chief Medical Superintendent Dr S N Shankhwar said the husband had undergone an operation at the neurology department of the hospital in January. The couple used to visit the doctors here at regular intervals, he added.

“The security agency, which was providing guards to the hospital, and also the agency that provided the lift attendant, have been blacklisted. Shiv Kumar had worked at the hospital for over six years,” Shankhwar said, adding that CCTV cameras are installed only on the ground floor of the hospital.

Chowk police station SHO I P Singh said that while Shiv Kumar was arrested from the hospital, Santosh was found in Balaganj area.

