Lucknow varsity Student suspended for molestation

Lucknow University on Wednesday suspended a BA final year student for allegedly molesting and assaulting a female student on Monday. Police have registered a molestation case against him at the Hasanganj station.

P K Jha, SHO of Hasanganj police station, said they would arrest him, if necessary, after the woman’s statement is recorded before a magistrate. On why police haven’t registered assault charges, he said, “Ek thappad maarne pe kaun sa charge banta hai (what is the charge for slapping)?”

The woman said that when she resisted the molestation attempt, the accused, who was with a few of his friends, allegedly slapped her. She alleged that this was not the first time when the accused stopped her on campus and passed obscene remarks. She said that the accused used to harass her saying that he is a student leader. College authorities, however, said they had no information about the accused being a student leader.

“We immediately suspended the student and have issued notice asking for his reply into the allegations in three days. If we are not convinced, then we will rusticate him,” said Vinod Singh, the university Proctor. He added that they will also ask him to identify the others accused in the incident.

“The accused is from Pratapgarh district. He has been banned from the university and the hostel until the investigation is completed,” said N K Pandey, University spokesperson.

