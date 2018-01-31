Lucknow: Two women injured after ‘minister’s car’ hits their two-wheeler

“At around 6.30 pm, the chief minister’s fleet was on its way to Chowk and traffic was halted to let the fleet pass. Soon after the traffic was opened, the car coming behind the fleet hit the scooter and left,” said a police official. “At around 6.30 pm, the chief minister’s fleet was on its way to Chowk and traffic was halted to let the fleet pass. Soon after the traffic was opened, the car coming behind the fleet hit the scooter and left,” said a police official.

Two women were injured after the two-wheeler they were on was allegedly hit from behind by the car of a state minister, which was following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s fleet, near the Moti Mahal lawn in Lucknow Tuesday.

The car did not stop after the incident and the women were taken to Balrampur hospital in a police vehicle.

“At around 6.30 pm, the chief minister’s fleet was on its way to Chowk and traffic was halted to let the fleet pass. Soon after the traffic was opened, the car (UP-36-G-0052) coming behind the fleet hit the scooter and left. After getting the information, a police vehicle, which was nearby, came and took the two women, identified as Heena (22) and Farah (24), to the Balrampur hospital,” said Anand Shahi, station head officer (SHO) of Hazratganj police station, adding that Heena had suffered a fracture in her leg.

He further said that the women worked in a shopping mall in Hazratganj area and were on their way home when the incident occurred.

SP (East) Sarvesh Mishra, “Based on the initial information we received, the car belonged to Minister of State Suresh Pasi.”

