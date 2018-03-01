Lucknow: Services of two prison officials, policemen terminated

The screening committee met on February 3 where records of 43 prison officials above 50 years of age were examined. The screening committee met on February 3 where records of 43 prison officials above 50 years of age were examined.

The state Wednesday terminated services of two senior prison officials after a panel found their performance unsatisfactory, and two policemen for accepting bribe. Among the prison officials are senior superintendent Shiv Prakash Yadav who was posted at Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail and superintendent of Pratapgarh district jail Ram Kumar Tripathi.

Yadav was suspended last May for allegedly sending messages to the wife of an inmate. He was still under suspension when his services were terminated, a jail official confirmed.

The screening committee met on February 3 where records of 43 prison officials above 50 years of age were examined. Principal Secretary (Home and Prisons) Arvind Kumar said Tripathi and Yadav’s performance was not found satisfactory and the panel recommended termination of their services.

Meanwhile, police sub-inspector Vivek Pratap Singh and constable Devshree Kumar Singh were also terminated from the force after a departmental inquiry found them guilty of taking bribe to release a truck.

Vivek was in-charge of Girwa police station in Banda district, while Devshree was also posted there.

According to records, on January 26 midnight, a few policemen were caught allegedly accepting the bribe at Nihalpur village. Vivek, however, was not booked in the case then.

DIG, Chitrakoot Range, Manoj Tiwari said that during the inquiry Vivek too was found guilty of corruption.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya