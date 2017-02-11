Lucknow: Police arrest three, claim trader murder case solved

WITH THE arrest of three persons, the Lucknow Police on Friday claimed to have cracked trader Shravan Sahu’s murder case. While two of the accused, Satyam Chowdhary and Aman Singh — both residents of Sant Kabir Nagar district — were arrested from New Delhi, suspect Ajay Patel was held in Lucknow on Thursday. Chowdhary and Singh have been brought to Lucknow for interrogation. Sahu, the key witness in his son’s murder case, was shot dead at his shop in Saadatganj area on February 1. He was a witness and complainant in the murder case of his son Ayush, who too was shot dead in Saadatganj on October 16, 2013. Police had arrested and chargesheeted Aqueel Ansari and Azeem alias Babu for Ayush’s murder. This time too, Aqueel — who is currently in jail — has been named in Sahu’s killing.

“During interrogation, Satyam, Ajay and Aman confessed to the crime. They revealed that they were hired by Aqueel. While Satyam and Aman had fired at Sahu, killing him, Ajay had provided them help,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Jai Prakash. He added that the police received vital clues about the shooters while scanning CCTV footage collected from Sahu’s shop. The firearm used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

“We are looking for four more accused. They are Vivek Verma, whose motorcycle was said to have been used during the shootout; Raju, who reportedly provided a revolver to the shooters; Rohit alias Pundit, who conducted recce of the spot two months ago and an unidentified person who was handed over the revolver after the murder,” Prakash said. Aqueel had surrendered before court in an old case barely five days before Sahu was murdered. “The probe has found that he had planned Sahu’s murder. Him surrendering before the court in an old case was a part of the conspiracy,” said a police officer.

In Lucknow, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday referred to the Sahu murder case as a failure of Akhilesh government. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the Centre would get a CBI probe conducted into the murder if state government recommends the same. The victim’s family, a week ago, had submitted a letter to Lucknow SSP Manzil Saini, requesting a CBI probe into the case. The SSP had forwarded it to the DGP headquarters.