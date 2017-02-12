Lucknow: Minister booked for threatening scribe

Kushinagar police on Saturday booked state Minister Radhey Shyam Singh for allegedly issuing life threats to a journalist from a Hindi daily. Singh is the sitting MLA and SP candidate from Hata in Kushinagar. A delegation of journalists met Kushinagar SP Raju Babu Singh and handed over a complaint against Singh. “Journalist Manoj Kumar Giri alleged that on Friday, Singh had threatened over the phone that he will set him and his office on fire after the elections. They also handed over a recording of the telephonic conversation,” said the SP. “Giri claimed that Singh called him on his mobilephone and alleged that he and his friend, a village head, are canvassing against the minister,” said Hata police station house officer Vijay Rai.