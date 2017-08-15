Lucknow Metro gets technical clearance

LMRC senior PRO Amit Kumar Srivastava said that the Government of India and the state government would be intimated that all clearances have been obtained to operate the metro rail in Lucknow. LMRC senior PRO Amit Kumar Srivastava said that the Government of India and the state government would be intimated that all clearances have been obtained to operate the metro rail in Lucknow.

In a major development for the commuters of Lucknow, Commissioner Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Government of India, on Monday gave the green signal for the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) to start commercial operations.

CMRS Satish Kumar Pandey gave his approval to the LMRC after inspecting a trial run of a Metro train at the maximum operating speed of 80 kmph. He, along with senior LMRC officials, carried out the inspection on Monday. The train completed a to-and-fro trial run between Transport Nagar Metro station and Charbagh Metro station. LMRC in a statement said that the trial run was completed successfully on the 8.5 km priority corridor which covers eight stations.

LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said, “Getting all the required technical clearances from the Ministry of Railway and finally certification from the CMRS today to commence revenue operations on the Priority Corridor of the Lucknow Metro Project from Transport Nagar to Charbagh has been a great achievement. Now, doors are ready to be opened to commence public operation of the world class Metro service in Lucknow at any convenient date.”

LMRC senior PRO Amit Kumar Srivastava said that the Government of India and the state government would be intimated that all clearances have been obtained to operate the metro rail in Lucknow. Srivastava said a date will be sought from the government for inauguration.

