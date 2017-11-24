Lucknow mayoral campaign: Spotlight on candidates’ prominent relatives

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Mahila Morcha national vice-president Sanyukta Bhatiya (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Mahila Morcha national vice-president Sanyukta Bhatiya (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

While Lucknow Mayor candidates from the BJP, SP, BSP and Congress are canvassing for votes with their party’s promises, their supporters are trying to impress voters with their family connections. An audio released on social media recently claimed that Hindi film actor Anushka Sharma is BSP’s Bulbul Godiyal’s niece. “I do not use Bollywood connection for canvassing. I am telling voters about myself,” Godiyal, a senior advocate in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, said. She confirmed that she was Sharma’s aunt but said she was also the first woman additional advocate general (AAG) in the state.

BJP’s Sanyukta Bhatiya’s supporters flaunt her late husband’s achievements and the family’s close connections to the RSS top leadership at her election rallies. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on November 19, citing these points said, “… aur aaj unke pariwar ke anubhavon ka laabh Lucknow ko milega. (Now Lucknow will gain from the family’s experience)”

Sanyukta’s husband Satish Bhatia was a former BJP MLA from Lucknow Cantonment, while their son Prashant Bhatiya is Lucknow RSS Vibhag Karyawah. Samajwadi Party’s Meera Vardhan’s supporters highlighted her husband Yasho Vardhan’s grandfather later Acharya Naredra Deo, a former MLA and a former vice-chancellor of Faizabad University. Vardhan said she proudly introduced herself as being related to Deo through marriage. “I feel proud that I am from the family of great socialist Acharya Narendra Deo and people take his name with respect,” Meera said.

Congress nominee Prema Awasthi’s publicity materials, meanwhile, carry photographs of her husband former MLA late Surendranath Awasthi alias Puttu Awasthi, a fact marked in bold letters. Prema, a Congress state general secretary, is contesting her first election and workers accompanying her appeal for vote in the name of her husband. This is the first time that the Lucknow mayor seat, going to polls on November 26, is reserved for women. There are 19 candidates in the fray.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App