Lucknow: GRP constable suspended for ‘thrashing’ rickshaw-puller

Video grab showing constable Vishwajeet Singh and rickshaw-puller Madan Shah. Video grab showing constable Vishwajeet Singh and rickshaw-puller Madan Shah.

A GOVERNMENT Railway Police (GRP) constable was suspended after a video showing him thrashing a rickshaw-puller near Charbagh station in Lucknow went viral on Friday. Madan Shah (54), was seen being dragged by constable Vishwajeet Singh while the rickshaw-puller was seen begging for mercy.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Railways (Lucknow), Vinai Kumar Yadav said Singh was suspended for unprofessional work and inhumane behaviour. Action was taken after the one-minute video was verified, added Yadav. Singh was posted at Norhern Eastern Railway (NER) station police outpost at Charbagh.

According to the SP, the incident occurred on Friday around 1 pm when Singh spotted a rickshaw parked near Charbagh station. A few minutes later, when rickshaw-puller Madan Shah reached there to take the rickshaw, Singh questioned him for parking the rickshaw at the place. An argument ensued and Singh allegedly started assaulting the rickshaw-puller. The constable even dragged Madan to the police outpost where the victim was detained and released later, the SP added.

Some passers-by had shot the video and circulated on WhatsApp. The in-charge of NER police outpost sub-inspector Amar Singh has also been removed and sent to GRP lines. Departmental inquiry would also be initiated against both the cops, SP Yadav said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now