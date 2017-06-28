Govt cites ‘achievements’ in law & order, farmers’ issues

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers release their government’s 100-day report card in Lucknow on Tuesday. Express Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers release their government’s 100-day report card in Lucknow on Tuesday. Express

Having completed 100 days in office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday released a progress report of his government in the form of a booklet containing brief details of its “achievements” and plans for the future. In the presence of all his Cabinet ministers, he spoke at length about the government’s “consistent efforts” to fulfill the promises made in the manifesto his party had released prior to the Assembly elections held earlier this year, which it had won by a landslide.

The 48-page booklet, titled ‘100 Din Vishwas ke’, contains brief references to the government’s take on various issues including law and order, policing, farmers’ issues including payment of pending sugarcane dues and loan waivers, steps being taken to attract investment, setting up industries to aid employment, infrastructural development as well as Metro rail operation in Lucknow and other cities.

The first claim made is “zero tolerance on law and order”. The booklet mentions Adityanath’s directives which include strengthening of police patrolling to stop incidents of theft and dacoity, effective action against crimes, to make police more alert and vigilant so they can fix responsibility at all levels while reviewing law and order.

One of the pages in the booklet refers to the government as ‘Aam jan ki sarkar’ (government of the common man). While referring to the government’s “paini nazar” (sharp eye), the CM claimed while talking to the media that the formation of “anti-Romeo squads” has created a sense of “safety” among women and girls. As per the booklet, over 8.55 lakh persons were checked by the squad and 651 cases were registered with legal action initiated against 1,367 accused. Over 3.84 lakh persons were released after issuing warnings.

The report also mentions that 16,152 cases of harassment of women were registered, 11,922 accused were arrested and 1,922 accused had surrendered in connection with such cases in the last 100 days. Besides, 3,326 cases of harassment of SC/STs were registered, 4,620 accused were arrested in such cases while 1,148 accused surrendered. Twenty-four cases have been registered under the National Security Act, added the report.

The government claimed to have set up “anti land-mafia task forces” and identified over 1.53 lakh persons with illegal possession on government land, while 16,505 revenue/civil cases were registered and legal action taken in 940 cases. Also, 1,035 land mafias have been identified and 5,895 hectares of land was freed from illegal encroachment, claimed the report.

Speaking to the media, Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the government’s “achievements” in 100 days. He said that bringing about change in just 100 days in a big state like Uttar Pradesh, and that too with limited resources, was a challenge and the government had accepted that. He also claimed that his government was working for all sections of society without any discrimination.

The chief minister further said that he wants to assure that the state government has initiated effective steps for growth and prosperity in the state. Taking a jibe at the previous SP and BSP governments, he said the state had been left behind in growth in the past 14-15 years because of corruption, “pariwarvad” (nepotism) and poor law and order.

The chief minister said that crop loans of more than 86 lakh marginal and small farmers of upto Rs 1 lakh have been waived and the decision has caused a financial burden of Rs 36,000 crore to the state exchequer, which his government will compensate by reducing unnecessary expenditure. He further claimed that 36.99 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured this year, 4.5 times more than the wheat procured in the previous year.

Presser becomes one-question affair

A PTI report said that though it was billed to be a press conference at the Lok Bhawan, opposite the state legislature complex, the 45-year-old CM took just one question from mediapersons.

Adityanath sought the cooperation of newspersons in helping him run the government when a scribe raised a question relating to the plight of small and medium newspapers. When another journalist rose to ask a question, the chief minister, with folded hands, took leave of the mediapersons.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App