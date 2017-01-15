Lucknow: Flight operations resume at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport

Passengers at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow on Saturday after flights were hit following a technical snag. (Source: PTI) Passengers at the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow on Saturday after flights were hit following a technical snag. (Source: PTI)

The flight operations at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport here which were suspended due to a technical snag, were restored this morning, an official said.

“The technical snag in the radio equipment was rectified at 12 in the night. 20 flights were affected due to the default,” OSD, Aiport Sanjay Narain told media.

The important radio (BOR) equipment at the airport had developed a problem at about 4 PM yesterday following which the movement of flights was adversely hit.

The flights which had arrived after 6.30 PM yesterday were stopped at the airport.