Lucknow: Five people caught exchanging demonetised notes for new currency

THE SPECIAL Task Force of the UP Police, in a joint operation with the Income-Tax department, on Monday caught five persons for allegedly being involved in exchanging demonetised currency notes for new notes at Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

The STF claimed to have recovered Rs 17.74 lakh in new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 along with Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes from the possession of the accused. While the five were not arrested, the income-tax department has seized the cash and issued a notice for their questioning,” said STF Additional Superintendent of Police S Anand. The gang used to charge 20 to 30 per cent commission for exchanging notes, said an STF official.

The five persons have been identified as Anoop Singh, Manoj Kumar Mishra, Qasim Ali, Shams Tabrez and Himanshu Vikram Singh. While Shams Tabrez belongs to Barabanki district, the others are from Lucknow. Anoop is employed as sales manager in a private insurance company, while Himanshu Vikram, Manoj Kumar and Qasim Ali were earlier employed in a private bank. Tabrez is a labour contractor in a private firm.

Following a tip-off, the STF team raided a cyber cafe near Kathauta Jheel crossing of Gomti Nagar. The five accused told the police that they were exchanging money they had received from various eastern UP districts, including Barabanki, Basti and Gorakhpur.