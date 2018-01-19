Lucknow: Dacoits open fire at two women, flee with money, jewellery

Two women sustained pellet injuries after a gang of dacoits entered their house and opened fire on them in Chinahat area of Lucknow in the early hours of Friday. The police said Amlawati, 50, and her daughter-in-law Soni, 25, are undergoing treatment at a local government hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable. The dacoits, police said, escaped with money and jewellery.

Two people have been detained in connection with the dacoity. The arrests were made tafter Amlawati’s husband, Deenanath, a private security guard, lodged an FIR against three neighbours and five unidentified people.

He claimed the accused entered the house in search of money and jewellery. He added he had a dispute with a neighbour.

“Complainant Deenanath claimed assailants opened fire when his wife and daughter-in law objected to them entering the house. The assailants then escaped with jewellery and money,” Station House Officer, Chinaha Police station, R N Rai said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (North) Anurag Vats, Deenanath’s two daughters, aged 15 and 17, ran out of the house when the men barged in.

