Lucknow: Class VII girl accused to attacking schoolkid released from juvenile home on interim bail

Police at the school in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Police at the school in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A Class VII student of a Lucknow school, who was sent to a juvenile home on Thursday for allegedly attacking a Class I boy with a knife in their school washroom, was released on Friday after the Juvenile Justice Board in Lucknow granted her interim bail.

The final hearing on the bail application will be held by the board on January 30.

Due to ongoing protests over the alleged attack, which took place on Tuesday, the school has been shut since Friday.

“The Juvenile Justice Board today granted interim bail to the girl till the board hears the bail application and takes a decision on regular bail on January 30,” said SP (Trans-Gomti), Harendra Kumar.

The victim, Hritik Sharma (6), is still undergoing treatment at the KGMU trauma centre.

Meanwhile, Lucknow District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Mukesh Kumar Singh said that the school administration on Friday replied to his notice, stating that they could not alert the police on the day of the incident as their “priority” was to provide medical treatment to the child first.

