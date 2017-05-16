Lucknow: CA arrested on charge of hacking I-T portal

Representational Image Representational Image

A chartered accountant was on Monday arrested for allegedly hacking the irrigation department’s login page in the income tax portal, which is used to file tax returns. The accused, Sanjay Frederick Singh, used to file tax returns for the irrigation department but his services were discontinued recently, said police.

Police said Prakash Kumar Singh, the drawing and disbursal officer in the irrigation department, had lodged a complaint on May 3 stating that the department’s profile page on the I-T portal — tdscpc.gov.in — has been hacked and they couldn’t log in. An FIR was lodged at Hussainganj police station against unidentified persons under Section 66 of Information Technology Act.

Subsequently, the police’s Cyber Cell was asked to probe the case by the SSP. “The inquiry found that Sanjay Frederick Singh — a resident of Lucknow — used a token number from the National Security Depository Limited to login to the portal. He had been filing TDS on behalf of the department,” said a police officer.

