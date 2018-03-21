Lucknow: Boy’s abduction conspiracy by Opposition, says minister

A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Assembly A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Minister Brijesh Pathak told the Assembly that Opposition members were behind Monday’s abduction of a school boy in Lucknow. “When the government was celebrating its completion of one year, a student of La Martiniere College was kidnapped by his driver Santosh Yadav. When the police surrounded a village to get the student released, it was found that it was conspiracy of Opposition parties to defame the government,” Pathak said.

With the Opposition said that the allegations were serious and needed a discussion, Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit downplayed the matter saying, “Opposition members cannot indulge in such activity.” Earlier in the day, as the House met, SP’s Chaudhary demanded urgent discussion on the recent murders that had taken place in

Allahabad.

