Lucknow: BJP on cloud 9, their rivals under the weather

BJP workers celebrate their party’s victory. Vishal Srivastav BJP workers celebrate their party’s victory. Vishal Srivastav

BJP office

AS THE trends started showing that BJP was headed for an absolute majority in the elections, party workers at the state headquarters in Lucknow celebrated Holi with saffron colours. Waving the party flag and dancing to drum beats, the workers — who had started reaching the headquarters since 8 am — raised slogans of ‘Modi-Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Matarama’, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Holding a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party worker Saroj Mishra said: “Hamara 15 saal ka vanvaas toota hai aaj… yeh sab Modiji ki wajah se hai… is se badhiya Holi kya ho sakti hai (Our 15-year exile has ended… This is all because of Modiji… what can be a better way to celebrate Holi).”

A ABVP volunteer, Ratish Kumar, added: “This is win of Modiji. His charm has worked once again. Finally, we are going to get a government that will work for the interest of youths and students.”

Kripa Shankar Mishra, a worker who had come from Ayodhya, said “BJP’s win will pave way for building Ram temple in Ayodhya”. “This win will increase BJP’s majority in the Rajya Sabha. Then BJP will be able to pass a bill (in the Parliament) for building the temple,” he added.

The morning saw BJP state general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak, UP media in-charge Harish Chandra Srivastava and party UP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal arriving at the party office. Soon after, leaders from across the state started reaching the party office. Instead of laddoos, they were seen offering the workers gujhiyas (sweet dish prepared for Holi).

Around 11 am, party UP president Keshav Prasad Maurya reached the office. As workers played Holi with him, it took at least one hour for Maurya to cover the 20-m distance from the main gate to his cabin.

Crediting BJP’s win to the hardwork of party workers and the popularity of the PM, Maurya said: “Modiji is bringing change in the country as the most powerful sevak of the people. Public has once again shown faith in his honesty.” Asked about SP-Congress alliance and BSP, Maurya said he would like to invite SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati to the BJP office to join the celebrations.

SP office

By 8.30 am, SP state president Naresh Uttam was already in the party office. Only a few workers and mediapersons gave him company. Outside the SP office, only a handful of workers could be found watching trends in the OB van of a news channel. Later, MP from Badaun, Dharmendra Yadav, visited the office and claimed that SP will get a majority. When the trends started showing BJP leading, Dharmendra left. Uttam too left in the afternoon, when it became clear that SP has lost.

No youth workers could be seen inside or outside the SP office. This was the same place where youth workers had raised slogans in favour of Akhilesh Yadav only two months ago, demanding for his anointment as SP national president.

At a distance of around 100 m from the SP office, over a dozen workers were seen performing yagna at a Hanuman temple. With photographs of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav, they were praying for SP’s win.

Congress office

At the Congress office — located only 2 km from ally SP’s office, the scene was quite similar. While the staff busy cleaning the campus, no party worker or leader were seen.

BSP office

At BSP office, no party leader or worker could be found. Only a few guards were seen watching the results on a TV at a corner. Party chief Mayawati later addressed a press conference at her residence.