Lucknow: Bikers rob man of Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint

TWO MOTORCYCLE-BORNE robbers looted Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint from the manager of a businessman outside the HDFC Bank at Nehru Vatika in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. While the robbers fled with the money, police are scanning the CCTV footages to identify them.

Aliganj police Station Officer (SO) Jai Shankar Singh said the incident took place around 10.15 am when businessman Krishna Jeevan Rastogi, along with his son Sachin, arrived at the bank to deposit money. They were accompanied by Rastogi’s manager Shanker Dwivedi and driver Sushil Shukla, who came in a separate car.

“They were carrying around Rs 35 lakh in cash in three bags. While Rastogi and his son went inside the bank with two bags, Dwivedi was carrying the third bag. As Dwivedi and Shukla were about to enter the bank, two persons wearing helmets arrived and snatched the bag at gunpoint. Before they could raised an alarm, the robbers escaped,” Singh said.

Police said the security guard posted at the bank tried to catch the robbers, but failed. Rastogi, who lives in the Sector C in Mahanagar, runs a ITC dealership called Om Agency at Keshav Nagar. Lucknow (Range) IG Jai Narayan Singh, said: “We are speaking to the people present at the spot. Soon, we will identify and track the robbers.”

