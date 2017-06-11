Lucknow: 4 minor boys in police custody for gangrape of 8-year-old

Four minor boys were taken into custody by the police on Saturday for allegedly gangraping an eight-year-old girl in Nigoha area of Lucknow on Friday evening. The incident took place when the girl had reportedly gone to the fields near the village to graze cattle.

Police said the boys — in the age group of 14 to 17 years — belong to the girl’s village. “They attacked the girl when they found that she was alone. They left after raping her. She managed to reach home and narrated the incident to her parents,” said a police officer. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, an FIR was lodged on Saturday. Station Officer K K Mishra said the girl’s medical examination has been conducted but its report is awaited.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was gangraped in Lucknow on Saturday allegedly by three persons, including a friend. Police said the girl has alleged that she was tricked by her friend to come his house, where she was held hostage and raped.

