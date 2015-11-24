Presents Latest News

Lucknow: ​Villagers lynch man who tried to kidnap minor girl

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: November 24, 2015 7:06 pm
A historysheeter, who had allegedly kidnapped a 16-year-old girl from his neighbourhood and tried to carry her out of the village, was beaten to death by locals of Gonda in Aligarh district in the wee hours of Monday.

According to police, Atul (28), who is a historysheeter with over a dozen cases against him, tried to kidnap the girl who lives in the same locality, of Pandapur village.

Circle Officer of Iglas area, Vijendra Dwivedi said Atul kidnapped the girl by threatening her with a country-made pistol. The girl’s father alleged Atul was accompanied by his associates at the time.
When they found out, the girl’s family members called other villagers who caught Atul before he could leave the village, said the Dwivedi.

He said Atul was severely beaten up by the villagers and had died by the time police reached there. He said a case of kidnapping was later lodged against Atul and his unidentified associates on the complaint of the girl’s father.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said the police were searching for the people who were allegedly trying to help him kidnap the girl. He said no case had been registered in connection with Atul’s lynching.​

