UP Lokayukta submits its annual report to Governor

UP Governor Ram Naik. UP Governor Ram Naik.

Uttar Pradesh Lokayukta Justice (Retd) Sanjay Misra on Friday presented his office’s annual report for 2016 to Governor Ram Naik. Talking to reporters, R N Pandey, Secretary in the Lokayukta office, and Rakesh Kumar, Chief Investigation Officer, said the office received a total of 3,393 complaints in 2016 and as many as 2,867 of these were closed at the preliminary level.

Pandey said the complaints closed at the preliminary level included those found “incomplete” or those that were not submitted with requisite details even after the intimation was sent, or when the subject-matters of the complaints were found to be outside its jurisdiction. He said the Lokayukta office conducted investigation in 216 cases before disposing them. Pandey said a total of 3,083 complaints were thus disposed of by the Lokayukta office.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the annual report will be sent to the Chief Minister for necessary action. The spokesperson said the report mentions that the Lokayukta sent eight reports of its investigations to Chief Secretary and 19 special reports to governor for necessary action. The spokesperson said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has informed the Governor through a letter sent on June 14 that the government has taken a decision to conduct regular review of the reports and special reports sent by Lokayukta and Deputy Lokayukta and Principal Secretary, Vigilance Department, will hold monthly review meeting while Chief Secretary will hold quarterly review meeting.

According to the spokesperson, he also said that four special reports were tabled before the Legislature in the last session and the departments have been directed to take action on remaining special reports. The spokesperson said that the chief minister, in response to a letter sent by the Governor seeking details of action on Lokayukta’s reports and special reports, has said that the explanations of maximum special reports will be tabled in the coming session of the Legislature.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App