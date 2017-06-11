Letter blames BJP MP for violence, govt says no such report prepared

File Photo File Photo

A five-page purported letter, doing rounds in the social media on Saturday, alleged that BJP’s Saharanpur MP Raghav Lakhanpal and Bheem Army were responsible for last month’s incidents of caste violence in the district. The letter, which was initially assumed to be prepared by the state government, also claimed that there was lack of mutual coordination between then district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Saharanpur, which led to delay in reacting to the incident and arranging of police force.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, however, denied that any such report has been prepared by the state government. He said the state shares inputs about incidents regularly with the Union government. Besides holding Chandrashekhar responsible for the violence that occurred on May 9, the purported letter stated that despite being denied permission, Lakhanpal had forcefully to taken out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the memory of B R Ambedkar at Sadak Dudali village.

It alleged that the district administration made arrangements for the yatra to be taken out from another route, resulting in tension and also that a mob of 200 people, led by the BJP MP, reached the SSP residence where they created ruckus.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App