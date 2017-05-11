Legislative Council chair’s kin held for ‘slapping’ cop

The nephew of UP Legislative Council chairman was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly slapped a police officer inside a police station in Etah district. According to police, Mohit Yadav, nephew of Ramesh Yadav, alongwith his friends Kanha Baghel and Sonu went to the district hospital for an X-ray. Mohit allegedly demanded VIP treatment and refused to wait for his turn in the queue.

When hospital staff did not pay heed to the demand, Mohit and his friends started abusing and assaulted them, said Mata Prasad Salonia, circle officer, city area. Other hospital staff too arrived at the scene and caught Mohit while his two friends managed to escape, the CO said. Mohit was handed over to the police and his two friends were later arrested.

Police added that Mohit was inebriated. At the Kotwali City police station, where he was taken to after the alleged incident, he abused the police officers. The accused slapped sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar and also abused him, said the CO.

Superintendent of Police, Etah, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said two separate FIRs have been lodged against Mohit Yadav. The first FIR was filed for creating ruckus at the hospital and another for assaulting the officer.

Distancing himself from his nephew’s actions, Ramesh Yadav said, “He will be beaten if he slaps policemen…. I have nothing to do with it.”

“I was not there. I am in Lucknow,” Yadav said, and even described Mohit as a “brat”.

