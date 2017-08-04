‘Leaders who worked for 30 years gone… workers uncomfortable’

Mayawati will go on a statewide tour next month Mayawati will go on a statewide tour next month

AS MAYAWATI begins her statewide tour next month, with an aim to rebuild her party, there is no end to desertions and ousters of leaders from BSP. On Wednesday, BSP had expelled former minister and four-term MLA Indrajeet Saroj after he accused Mayawati of demanding money from him for being given a ticket in the Assembly polls. Saroj’s departure has almost wiped off BSP’s second rung of senior leaders.

While leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya, R K Chaudhary, Jugul Kishor and Brajesh Pathak had left BSP before the Assembly polls, Saroj, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Kamlakant Gautam and Jaiveer Singh have either been expelled or have left the party since March. Sitting MLC Jaiveer Singh — BSP’s Thakur face — had resigned from the Legislative Council on July 29 and joined BJP.

Amid this, five-time MLA and former minister Ramvir Upadhyay, who represents Sadabad in Hathras district, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday — his third meeting since BJP assumed office.

Denying that he was going to join BJP, Upadhyay said: “The people of my constituency are facing several issues and I had to convey the same to the chief minister. Moreover, my son was attacked by SP leaders during elections and I have been demanding security cover for him.”

He also denied that he had not gone to meet the CM with Jaiveer Singh. “It must have been a coincidence that he (Jaiveer Singh) was also present there,” said Upadhyay.

Radhe Lal Rawat, BSP MLA in 2007 and 2012, said he had resigned on Wednesday before he was expelled. “We are at zero now. Still, we were being asked for money. There was no emergency for such demand. We could not put up with this anymore,” he added.

“More people will leave BSP in the coming weeks. I don’t see any change happening… it is already too late. There is no ideology left. People from Pasi community are leaving in droves and Jatavs will also follow suit,” he claimed.

Rawat and Saroj belong to Pasi sub-caste — the second largest in UP after Jatavs. While Jatavs are considered staunch supporters of BSP, departure of leaders like Saroj is likely to hurt BSP’s attempts to reach out to members of non-Jatav Dalit castes, whom BJP is already wooing aggressively. President Ram Nath Kovind belongs to one such caste, Kori, which has presence in Bundelkhand and central UP.

Siddiqui, who has formed Rashtriya Bahujan Morcah, is touring the state, wooing disgruntled BSP leaders. Kamlakant Gautam, who has formed Mission Suraksha Parishad, is also trying to attract leaders who are feeling sidelined in BSP.

A BSP leader said the departure of old leaders is sending out the message that the party has become weak.

“Leaders like Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Indrajeet Saroj, who had worked for the party for nearly 30 years, are gone. They had worked for the party with dedication. Their expulsion makes every worker uncomfortable,” he said.

When contacted, senior BSP leader Gaya Charan Dinkar maintained that BSP is not “at all weak” and had got the second largest number of votes in Assembly elections. “Those who are leaving are tainted… they are afraid of the government… or they are being lured by BJP. These leaders were not capable of struggle, so, they are leaving. BJP is bent on crushing the Opposition and is targeting BSP in UP because only BSP can challenge it,” he said.

