Law student dies after assault during restaurant brawl in UP

A second-year student of LLB at Allahabad Degree College succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning after he was brutally beaten up by a group of youths on Friday night following an argument outside a restaurant in the Colonelganj police station area.

Using CCTV footage, police have identified the main accused and have detained two others, including the restaurant owner, for questioning.

The matter came to light after some videos of the incident surfaced on social media. One such video shows two people beating the youth with an iron rod and bricks, while some others are seen trying to stop them.

Police said the victim, Dileep Saroj (26), was a Dalit and a resident of Pratapgarh district.

“The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday when Saroj went to the restaurant to have dinner with his three friends — Sameer, Prakash and Siddharth. At the restaurant, they had an argument with some unidentified people,” said Allahabad SSP Akash Kulhary. “Following the argument, Saroj was beaten up, dragged outside the restaurant and left there. He was admitted to the Shakuntala Hospital by the restaurant staff, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning in the ICU,” Kulhary said.

“Saroj had suffered severe head injuries,” Siddharth Shankar Meena, Additional SP (city) said, adding that Saroj’s friends had also suffered minor injuries and probably fled from the scene to save themselves.

“On a complaint by Mahesh Chandra, elder brother of the deceased, an FIR was registered on Saturday against unidentified people under the sections 323, 307 and 308 of IPC. After the death of Saroj, the charge of murder was added,” he said.

SSP Kulhary said all the accused would be arrested soon.

