Lakhimpur Kheri: Gangster with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force early on Wednesday gunned down gangster Bagga Singh in an encounter in Lakhimpur Kheri. Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was absconding since 2013. Police claimed to have recovered a .32 bore pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle from Bagga’s possession.

Police said the gangster had 17 cases lodged against him and was presently wanted in nine of them. Senior Superintendent of Police, STF, Abhishek Singh said acting on an information that Singh was coming to Nighasan area, they laid a trap at Dhulhipurva.

“At around 7.30 am, we saw two persons coming on a motorcycle. When we tried to stop them, they opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, police also fired in which Singh got injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said the SSP. Bagga’s associate, however, managed to escape.

The SSP said in September 2013, Bagga had escaped from police custody when he was brought to Lakhimpur Kheri court for a hearing in a case from the district jail. When Bagga was being taken to the lock-up, his aides attacked policemen guarding him. Constable Vikram Pratap Singh died in that incident, while Bagga managed to escape, said the SSP.

