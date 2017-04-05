Latest News

Labourer held for rape, murder of 5-year-old in Ghaziabad

On March 31, the girl went missing from outside her house. Ten hours later, her body was found at a construction site.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published:April 5, 2017 3:47 am

Three days after a five-year-old was raped and murdered in Ghaziabad, a daily wage labourer, a co-accused in the case, was arrested Tuesday.

In the afternoon of March 31, the girl went missing from outside her house in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. Around 10 hours later, her body was found on the first floor of a construction site nearby.

Police said the girl was raped by the daily wager, Ramashish Yadav, and another accused, Afroz, 19, a former tenant of the victim’s family, who is on the run.

“During questioning, Yadav said he and Afroz lured the girl and brought her to the under-construction building where they raped her.

After she passed out, they dumped her body on the first floor,” said Pradeep Tripathi, SHO, Indirapuram.

